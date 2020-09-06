Don’t feel ‘Guilty’ indulging at new Manhattan takeout kitchen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Are you looking for a hearty meal that appeals to your guilty side? Manhattan’s newest takeout kitchen promises just that.

The Guilty Biscuit opened in August, as a takeout kitchen, where many of the menu items feature biscuits.

The biscuits are made from scratch daily, but they aren’t the only thing on the menu.

The kids menu boasts a Mac Cluckers meal, hand battered and fried chicken on top of the signature Guilty Mac and cheese.

“We are a carry-out kitchen, it’s meant to be a spot where you can come by, park at our curbside slots, give a call, we’ll bring your food out to you and you get to enjoy a really awesome meal at home.” Guilty Biscuit, general manager, Amanda Caldas-Aslin says.

Guilty Biscuit is operated by the One Egg Group, which also operates Bourbon and Baker and Tallgrass Tap House in downtown Manhattan.

Open from 11 AM to 9PM Monday through Saturday, Guilty Biscuit is located at 3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503.

