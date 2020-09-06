Advertisement

Don’t feel ‘Guilty’ indulging at new Manhattan takeout kitchen

Guilty Biscuit mural by Matt Goss
Guilty Biscuit mural by Matt Goss(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Are you looking for a hearty meal that appeals to your guilty side? Manhattan’s newest takeout kitchen promises just that.

The Guilty Biscuit opened in August, as a takeout kitchen, where many of the menu items feature biscuits.

The biscuits are made from scratch daily, but they aren’t the only thing on the menu.

The kids menu boasts a Mac Cluckers meal, hand battered and fried chicken on top of the signature Guilty Mac and cheese.

“We are a carry-out kitchen, it’s meant to be a spot where you can come by, park at our curbside slots, give a call, we’ll bring your food out to you and you get to enjoy a really awesome meal at home.” Guilty Biscuit, general manager, Amanda Caldas-Aslin says.

Guilty Biscuit is operated by the One Egg Group, which also operates Bourbon and Baker and Tallgrass Tap House in downtown Manhattan.

Open from 11 AM to 9PM Monday through Saturday, Guilty Biscuit is located at 3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunset Zoo approved for Expedition Asia exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan has gotten approval to begin construction on its new Expedition Asia exhibit.

ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

Updated: 1 hours ago
ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

Local

Soul Fire Food Co. truck staying afloat during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Soul Fire Food Truck Co. have found ways to adapt during the pandemic.

News

ABATE rally in Ozawkie welcomes hundreds of bikers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Hundreds of bikers are at Paradise Park for the 45th annual A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of Kansas rally on Labor Day Weekend.

Latest News

News

Soul Fire Food Truck stays afloat during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

ABATE Bike Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
ABATE 45th annual Labor Day Bike Rally

News

KU names director of Interior Architecture program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new director of the Interior Architecture program

Forecast

Hot tomorrow, slightly cooler for Labor Day with a major cool down Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot for most of the weekend

News

KU names vice provost for assessment, program development

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new vice provost focused on academic program assessment.

News

Topeka hosts men’s softball national tournament Labor Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
20 teams from seven different states are in Topeka this weekend for a men’s national softball tournament.