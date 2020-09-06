Chiefs finalize practice squad roster
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad. Below are the players added to the Chiefs practice squad roster.
|Name
|Position
|College
|Rodney Clemons
|Defensive Back
|SMU
|Omari Cobb
|Linebacker
|Marshall
|Gehrig Dieter
|Wide Receiver
|Alabama
|Maurice Ffrench
|Wide Receiver
|Pittsburgh
|Joe Fortson
|Wide Receiver
|Valdosta State
|Darius Harris
|Linebacker
|Middle Tenn. State
|Lavert Hill
|Defensive Back
|Michigan
|Braxton Hoyett
|Defensive Tackle
|Mississippi State
|Chris Lammons
|Defensive Back
|South Carolina
|Kalija Lipscomb
|Wide Receiver
|Vanderbilt
|Matt Moore
|Quarterback
|Oregon State
|Jordan Ta’amu
|Quarterback
|Mississippi
|DeAndre Washington
|Running Back
|Texas Tech
|Tim Ward
|Defensive End
|Old Dominion
|Darryl Williams
|Center
|Mississippi State
