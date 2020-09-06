Advertisement

Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is seen on the big screen at Arrowhead Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is seen on the big screen at Arrowhead Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad. Below are the players added to the Chiefs practice squad roster.

NamePositionCollege
Rodney ClemonsDefensive BackSMU
Omari CobbLinebackerMarshall
Gehrig DieterWide ReceiverAlabama
Maurice FfrenchWide ReceiverPittsburgh
Joe FortsonWide ReceiverValdosta State
Darius HarrisLinebackerMiddle Tenn. State
Lavert HillDefensive BackMichigan
Braxton HoyettDefensive TackleMississippi State
Chris LammonsDefensive BackSouth Carolina
Kalija LipscombWide ReceiverVanderbilt
Matt MooreQuarterbackOregon State
Jordan Ta’amuQuarterbackMississippi
DeAndre WashingtonRunning BackTexas Tech
Tim WardDefensive EndOld Dominion
Darryl WilliamsCenterMississippi State

