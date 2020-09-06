Chiefs finalize practice squad roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A day after making roster cuts to get to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs finalized their practice squad. Below are the players added to the Chiefs practice squad roster.

Name Position College Rodney Clemons Defensive Back SMU Omari Cobb Linebacker Marshall Gehrig Dieter Wide Receiver Alabama Maurice Ffrench Wide Receiver Pittsburgh Joe Fortson Wide Receiver Valdosta State Darius Harris Linebacker Middle Tenn. State Lavert Hill Defensive Back Michigan Braxton Hoyett Defensive Tackle Mississippi State Chris Lammons Defensive Back South Carolina Kalija Lipscomb Wide Receiver Vanderbilt Matt Moore Quarterback Oregon State Jordan Ta’amu Quarterback Mississippi DeAndre Washington Running Back Texas Tech Tim Ward Defensive End Old Dominion Darryl Williams Center Mississippi State

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.