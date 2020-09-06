Advertisement

14-yo girl missing from Topeka

LaMya Taylor
LaMya Taylor(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from Topeka, Kansas.

LaMya Shauntriel Taylor has been missing for the last two days.

She is 5′5″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about her disappearance, or if you know where she might be you are asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9415, or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

