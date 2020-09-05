Topeka Public Schools receive donation of little desk shields from Southwest Publishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Topeka Public Schools have more supplies to help them feel protected when they eventually return to the classroom.

Southwest Publishing and Mailing Corporation donated 1,000 little desk shields valued at about $5,000.

Students can put the portable shield on their desk to practice social distancing in class and even take it with them around the school so they can feel safe while in the cafeteria.

The donation comes through an initiative called the Pay It Forward Program from Southwest’s parent company, The Moore Corporation so affiliate companies can help their communities.

The tiny shields were made by Southwest’s sister company in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company says it can be easily cleaned with disinfectant spray.

Southwest’s Project Leader for the Pay it Forward Program, Renee Franklin, said helping students transition safely back to school during the pandemic was a perfect fit.

“With COVID affecting everything the way it has we think anything that helps promote social distancing in the classroom is a good thing so we’re just happy to help where we can,” she said.

“Maybe behind the shields [students] will feel a bit more comfortable in the end we all just want to be safe and we want to be healthy.”

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said she hopes students know their safety in the classroom matters to the community.

“We wanna make sure that they know because of [Southwest Publishing] you have greater protection in the classroom we want them to know that people in the community love you and are working with us to protect you.”

Anderson said it is touching to know local businesses care about students in the district.

“This is so exciting to have Southwest Publishing invest in Topeka Public Schools; they’re really an example for all companies to look at how they can still partner even though they can’t come in [the schools], mentor, visit students they can do things like provide critical equipment for students to be safe and also just enjoy the instructional environment.”

Anderson said the current plan is for the shields to be used in elementary schools.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.