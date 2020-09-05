Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor said Saturday one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The assisted living facility said the employee was not involved in providing direct care to residents, and is recovering at home.

They said the employee will remain in isolation until cleared by the Shawnee County Health Department to return to work.

The facility has worked with the health department to do contact tracing. They said one corporate employee was identified as a close contact and is now in quarantine.

Presbyterian Manor said no other employees or residents were identified through contact tracing.

“The safety of our residents and staff members continues to be our highest priority at this time,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

The facility said all employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and not report to work if they are sick or experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness.

