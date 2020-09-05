Advertisement

Topeka hosts men’s softball national tournament Labor Day weekend

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 20 teams from seven different states are in Topeka this weekend for a men’s national softball tournament.

The USA Softball Men’s Slow Pitch Northern National Championship is being held at Rueger Softball Complex.

This year, teams and fans were greeted with new safety measures like temperature checks at the gate, hand sanitizing stations throughout the complex and asking teams and fans to keep 6 feet of social distance.

The dugouts are also being cleaned between each game.

Tournament Director, Chris Ehr, said the cooperation from teams and Shawnee County laying out straight forward guidelines to follow, is what made this weekend’s event possible.

“You can still have sports,” he continued saying, “You can still have some of the normalcy that’s been taken away from us as a society the past several months, and you can do it in a safe and reasonable manner.”

Teams from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas are all competing in the four-day tournament.

