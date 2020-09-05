Soul Fire Food Co. truck staying afloat during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on small business, food trucks are also finding ways to stay afloat.

Food trucks are powering their way through the pandemic with more events cancelling.

Tim and Ambroja Watson are the owners of Soul Fire Food Truck Co., and they say they’ve found ways to adapt their business during the pandemic.

“We have really had some struggles the last few months,” Ambroja Watson said.

Tim and Ambroja Watson opened Soul Fire Food Truck Co., as a family owned business in November 2019, but they say COVID-19 hasn’t made it easy.

Soul Fire comes from a family of influence in Topeka.

Tim’s dad is the pastor and founder of El Shaddai Ministries in Topeka and Ambrosia’s dad was a former city councilman, John Nave.

“We had projected some really high business, a lot of business fairs, county fairs, and because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to do that fair experience, although we’ve been able to really adapt to the situation,” Ambroja explained.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be shut down with some of the other restaurants, so we were kind of just playing by ear, all and all it worked out,” Tim added.

They say they’re lucky local support keeps the business afloat.

“Have a lot of local businesses that had us out to serve their employees for lunch, Stormont Vail, different areas, advisors excel has had us out on campus for lunch,” Ambroja explained.

“We have been very, very blessed to have the support from just this local community,” she added. “We pride ourselves in good service, so we really want to make sure that we’re providing a safe environment for people to order their food.”

Watson says they have safety procedures and social distancing measures in place.

“We change our gloves very often, the person at the window is constantly either gloved up or using hand sanitizer in between cash transactions, and we sanitize those buzzers,” Ambroja said. “We get our truck cleaned and completely sanitized once a week, outside of us cleaning the truck every run.”

Watson says being flexible has kept their business moving forward.

“Try to run during times where other restaurants aren’t opened, and have good service, so far we’ve been really successful at that, we have regular customers.”

Soul Fire Food truck is open from Thursday through Sunday at 12 PM to 5 PM and its located mainly on 25th and California street.

The Watsons say the truck is always on the move, but you can track where the truck is headed next here.

