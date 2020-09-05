Saturday forecast: Heating back up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat returns for the holiday weekend with highs in the 90s today and tomorrow with 80s and a few 90s on Labor Day Monday. Humidity increases as well and with Sunday being the hottest day, that will be the day with the best chance to reach the triple digits for heat indices.

There still remains differences in the models for next week including if some cooler air starts to make its way into the area on Monday. We’re also monitoring Monday afternoon for a slight chance of storms, most spots will stay dry until Monday night at the earliest. Speaking of Monday night, one model keeps most of the rain in Nebraska until midday Tuesday while the other model has rain overspreading northeast Kansas Monday night leading to most spots waking up Tuesday morning to rain. The question of how long the rain lasts is also in question with one model pushing the rain out of the area by Wednesday night while the other model has rain lingering through Thursday night. Needless to say we will continue to fine tune the forecast.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph. Heat indices about 2-5° above the actual air temperatures depending how high the humidity gets.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs slightly warmer for most spots, still in the 90s but a better chance to get into the triple digits for heat indices. Should remain below heat advisory criteria (heat index at least 105°). Winds SW 15-30, gusting around 35 mph.

Will keep the highs at 86° in the 8 day for Monday however there still remains uncertainty if cooler air starts to work its way into the area to where temperatures start to fall in the 70s by the afternoon OR temperatures stay in the 70s further to the north near the Nebraska border. Will also monitor the chance for afternoon storms but will keep it dry for now.

Storms will develop at some point between sunset Monday night to sunset Tuesday night for all of northeast Kansas. When exactly remains uncertain. There is also a question of temperatures Tuesday both morning temperatures and what the high will be. No matter what, expect at least a 20° cool down from Monday and combine that with rain at some point during the day, a jacket and umbrella will definitely be needed.

Rain continues into at least Wednesday with uncertainty on Wednesday night through Thursday night. Highs do remain in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s the remainder of the work week. Temperatures do start to moderate back in the 70s by next Saturday.

Taking Action:

If you turned the AC off from yesterday’s cooler temperatures, you may want to turn it back on at least for today and tomorrow as the heat returns. Stay safe and hydrated If you have Labor Day plans outside stay updated on the forecast including details on if there will be a chance of storms or not. Rain will be likely at some point Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Uncertainty exists Thursday into Thursday night so keep checking back for updates.

Conditional risks that storms develop Monday into Monday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

