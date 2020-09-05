Advertisement

Man doing ‘well’ after being trapped under tree for 4 days in Minn.

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — A Redwood County man continues to recover after being pinned under a fallen tree for four days.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha was cutting down trees when one fell on him Thursday, Aug. 27.

Ceplecha was found on Monday by his ex-wife, who went to find out what was going on after he missed two days of work at a nearby school district.

It took the Redwood Falls Fire Department several hours to remove the tree and, incredibly, they even had some help from Ceplecha.

“Jonathan was actually having a conversation with members of the department on where to make the relief cuts and where we should cut,” Redwood Falls Fire Chief Jeff Bommersbach said.

First responders say Ceplecha’s military background and some rain on Sunday helped him survive.

“Having that along with his will to live and survive - Jonathan just wasn’t ready to go and I’m not so sure many people would have survived that. I’d say nine out of 10 of situations like that people are not going to survive, but he’s the one that did,” Bommersbach added.

Ceplecha’s family told the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office he got out of surgery late Thursday afternoon and is doing well and in good spirits.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been created to support Ceplecha during his recovery.

