KU names vice provost for assessment, program development

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has named a new vice provost focused on academic program assessment.

The University of Kansas says professor Holly Storkel, associate dean for academic innovation and student success in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, has been appointed to a part-time position as vice provost, focusing on academic program assessment.

KU said Storkel is a professor in the Department of Speech-Language-Hearing: Disorders & Sciences and will continue her role and her associate dean role. It said she will provide institutional oversight for the assessment of curricular outcomes. It said she will assess student learning including assessment of the KU Core. It said she is responsible for making sure that assessment practices meet accreditation requirements set by the Higher Learning Commission.

“This position is a natural extension of Holly’s administrative role in the College and helps us better organize as a university to meet accreditor expectations for program assessment and to provide evidence of students’ achievement of learning outcomes,” said Barbara Bichelmeyer, provost & executive vice-chancellor. “We have a distinct opportunity to bring one of our campus innovators into a role that will benefit the entire institution. Assessment is a critical component of our efforts to ensure students learn. It’s also part of our commitment to help faculty realize their full potential as educators. I’m excited to work with Holly more closely, and I know we will all benefit from her talents and insights and her active engagement with offices such as the Center for Teaching Excellence as we pursue our goals in these areas.”

According to KU, the vice provost will facilitate collaborations with faculty members, chairs and campus stakeholders and will build and implement assessment policies, practices and systems as well as link assessment activities with strategic planning.

KU said Storkely joined its faculty in 2001 and over her tenure has served as chair of the KU speech-language-hearing: sciences and disorders department and as co-director of the KU-KU Medical Center Intercampus Program in Communicative Disorders. It said she served as president of the KU Chapter of Sigma Xi, the international, multidisciplinary research society, from 2017-2019 and is the current editor in chief for Language, Speech and Hearing Services in Schools and was named a fellow of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association in 2014. It said in addition to leadership experience includes terms as associate chair of the KU speech-language-hearing: sciences and disorders department from 2010-2013, chair of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s Research and Scientific Affairs Committee from 2011-2013, Faculty Fellow at the KU Center for Undergraduate Research from 2013-2014 and action editor for the Journal of Child Language from 2014-2017.

KU said Storkel established a strong research program studying why some children learn words and sound easily while others struggle. It said her current NIH-funded project focuses on teaching new words to kindergarten children with developmental language disorder through reading books. It said two children in every kindergarten classroom have DLD which affects a child’s ability to talk to others and understand what others say to them. It said vocabulary is an important foundation for learning to read that many children with DLD do not have. It said Storkel’s project looks to improve vocabulary in kindergarten children with DLD so they are set on the path to becoming good readers and successful students.

According to KU, Storkel earned a bachelor’s degree in seach and hearing sciences at Indiana University and earned her master’s degree in speech-language pathology and doctorate in speech and hearing scences at the University of Washington. It said she was a postdoctoral fellow in speech and hearing sciences and cognitive psychology at IU.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me and, I hope, the University of Kansas,” Storkel said. “I look forward to working with the KU community to showcase the excellent work being done to advance student learning. Our ability to tell the story of how we create a high-quality learning environment that helps our students attain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in work and life will be a crucial element of our preparation for HLC’s Comprehensive Evaluation during the 2024-2025 academic year.”

