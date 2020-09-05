Advertisement

KU names director of Interior Architecture program

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has named a new director of the Interior Architecture program

The University of Kansas says the School of Architecture & Design has appointed Nisha Fernando as director of the Interior Architecture program.

“We are so glad to have Nisha join our community,” said Joe Colistra, chair of the architecture department. “She has extensive teaching and administrative experience and has been instrumental in several accreditation processes in the past.”

KU said Fernando was previously a tenured professor of interior architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she taught for almost two decades. It said for six years she worked as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s associate dean and division head.

According to KU, Fernando has also regularly published and presented her research at peer-review conferences.

“My research involves cultural aspects of design and spatial experiences, sensory values of architecture and design, and environment-behavior interactions of spaces,” Fernando said.

Interim Dean Mahbub Rashid said the new program is already in high demand.

“Only in its second year, we are already receiving five times more applicants than what we can admit to this program,” Rashid said. “I am very optimistic that the demand for this program will continue to grow in the coming years. Situated within the nexus of our nationally renowned architecture and design programs, our interior architecture program has all the right ingredients in place to become a nationally renowned program as well. With her excellent academic and administrative experiences, I am confident that Nisha is the right person to lead this new program at a time when so much around us is changing so fast.”

Fernando said with the program being so new she is looking to further develop the curriculum.

“The Interior Architecture program at (the school) s at a very exciting point,” Fernando said. “It can be developed further to include the newest and most significant interior design needs and trends that help individuals and communities to thrive and be well, while also contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly world. Students have such great opportunities for both hands-on and virtual learning experiences within the program, which will make it one of the best accredited IA programs in the country.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunset Zoo approved for Expedition Asia exhibit

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan has gotten approval to begin construction on its new Expedition Asia exhibit.

ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

Updated: 6 minutes ago
ABATE Rally 45th Annual event

News

ABATE rally in Ozawkie welcomes hundreds of bikers

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Hundreds of bikers are at Paradise Park for the 45th annual A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of Kansas rally on Labor Day Weekend.

News

Soul Fire Food Truck stays afloat during pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

ABATE Bike Rally

Updated: 47 minutes ago
ABATE 45th annual Labor Day Bike Rally

Latest News

Forecast

Hot tomorrow, slightly cooler for Labor Day with a major cool down Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot for most of the weekend

News

KU names vice provost for assessment, program development

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new vice provost focused on academic program assessment.

News

Topeka hosts men’s softball national tournament Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
20 teams from seven different states are in Topeka this weekend for a men’s national softball tournament.

News

KU Engineering launches lecture series

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas School of Engineering is launching a lecture series.

News

Financial expert gives 10 money saving tips

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With holidays around the corner, a Personal Finance Expert at TopCashback.com is giving you 10 money-saving tips.