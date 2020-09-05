KU addiction research, treatment center announces fall seminar series

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Center for Addiction Research and Treatment has announced its fall seminar series.

The University of Kansas said its Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research and Treatment is launching its fall seminar series with a talk by a nationally recognized researcher in the use of psilocybin as a treatment for addiction, anxiety and depression.

KU said Matthew W. Johnson from the Johns Hopkins Unversity of School of Medicine will offer the talk at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 and registration, including a Zoom link, can be found here.

According to Johnson, who is an expert on psychedelics, other psychoactive drugs and addiction, his review of the known risks of psychedelics and safety guidelines helped to resurrect psychedelic research in humans. He said he first published research on the psychedelic treatment of tobacco addiction in 2014 and the largest study of psilocybin in treating cancer-related depression and anxiety in 2016.

Johnson said he has been interviewed on psychoactive drugs and addiction by the national and international media, like the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, BBC, CNN, Fox Business News, National Public Radio, CBS News, NBC News and by author Michael Pollan for his book, “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence.”

KU said additional talks in the series are as follows:

Jessica Salvatore , of Virginia Commonwealth University, at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 (register to participate , of Virginia Commonwealth University, at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 (register to participate here ). Salvatore, research assistant professor in developmental psychology, studies the interplay between genetic factors and close relationship factors in the onset, persistence and discontinuity of substance misuse.

Trenette Clark Goings, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 (register to participate , the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 (register to participate here ). A professor in the School of Social Work, Clark Goings researches epidemiology, etiology and prevention of substance use among racial and ethnic minority adolescents and young adults.

“The seminar series is integral to the training mission of the Cofrin Logan Center,” said Richard Yi, director of the center and professor in the KU Department of Psychology. “By inviting renowned addiction scientists and clinicians to present their work at our seminars, we hope to inspire current and future leaders in the field of addictions science to expand beyond current boundaries, consider new perspectives and integrate multidisciplinary approaches.”

According to KU, the Cofrin Logan Center brings researchers, practitioners, students and community partners to address challenges in addiction. It said researchers affiliated with the center stud a wide range of behavioral health challenges, while clinical staff members deliver direct addiction treatment and therapy services to those in the community and arts-based therapy programs.

KU said the center was established in 2018 after a gift to KU Endowment from KU alumns Dan Logan and his wife, Gladys Cofrin. It said in addition to research focused on a variety of addicitive behaviors, like vaping tobacco, alchol and food, the center’s staff and graduate studens also look to engage at-rsk populations including medically underserved communities, survivors of domestic violence, veterans and university students.

