KPZ Week 1 Views
Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Royal Valley honors seniors early
Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
Mitchel Summers
Royal Valley held senior night tonight. Despite being held earlier than usual, this senior class appreciated being honored.
Talented Lady Blues ready to serve up a standout season
Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
After coming up just short of a state title, Washburn Rural's volleyball team prepares for another season. This year, the Lady Blues will have a target on their back from all the other teams ready to take them down.
Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement
Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
Mitchel Summers
The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.
Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season
Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.
KSHSAA Board of Directors approves alternative season
Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
Matt Heilman
The vote, 45-29, means schools unable to complete in a traditional fall season can play those sports starting in March.
Manhattan High School Cross Country team completed preseason time trials
Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
Becky Goff
Early Saturday morning, members of the Manhattan High School cross country team, completed their preseason time trials
Emporia High to allow a limited number of fans at home games
Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT
Mitchel Summers
A limited number of fans will be allowed at Emporia High football games this upcoming season. Home games will also be played at Emporia High, not at Emporia State's Welch Stadium.
High School Athletes return to practice
Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
Mitchel Summers
High School football athletes returned to practice for the first time since the pandemic. Considering the pandemic nearly took out the season, athletes were thankful to be back on the field.
Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities
Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Mitchel Summers
Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.