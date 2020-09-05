KPZ Week 1 Views

Advertisement

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Latest News

Updated: 1 hour ago
Photos from Week 1 of high school football in NE Kansas, captured by our WIBW sports team

Sports

Royal Valley honors seniors early

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
By Mitchel Summers
Royal Valley held senior night tonight. Despite being held earlier than usual, this senior class appreciated being honored.

Sports

Talented Lady Blues ready to serve up a standout season

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
After coming up just short of a state title, Washburn Rural's volleyball team prepares for another season. This year, the Lady Blues will have a target on their back from all the other teams ready to take them down.

Sports

Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

Latest News

Sports

Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
By Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.

Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors approves alternative season

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
By Matt Heilman
The vote, 45-29, means schools unable to complete in a traditional fall season can play those sports starting in March.

Kansas Prep Zone

Manhattan High School Cross Country team completed preseason time trials

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
By Becky Goff
Early Saturday morning, members of the Manhattan High School cross country team, completed their preseason time trials

Sports

Emporia High to allow a limited number of fans at home games

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT
By Mitchel Summers
A limited number of fans will be allowed at Emporia High football games this upcoming season. Home games will also be played at Emporia High, not at Emporia State's Welch Stadium.

Sports

High School Athletes return to practice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
By Mitchel Summers
High School football athletes returned to practice for the first time since the pandemic. Considering the pandemic nearly took out the season, athletes were thankful to be back on the field.

Sports

Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.