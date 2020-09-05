Weather
KPZ Week 1: Seaman 48, Washburn Rural 8
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW)
KPZ Week 1: Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Holton beats Nemaha Central 15-13.
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1 Play of the Night: Seaman’s Peyton Murray
Updated: 57 minutes ago
KPZ Week 1 Play of the Night: Seaman’s Peyton Murray
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1: Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1: Rossville 42, Centralia 6
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Rossville 42, Centralia 6
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1: Manhattan 21, Garden City 7
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Manhattan 21, Garden City 7
KPZ Week 1: Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 54, Jeff West 6
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 54, Jeff West 6
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1: Valley Falls 40, Wetmore 20
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Wetmore 40, Valley Falls 20
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1: Hayden 47, Emporia 7
Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Hayden 47, Emporia 7
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Week 1 Views
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Melissa Brunner
A collection of photos from week 1 of high school football in NE Kansas.