KPZ Week 1: Hayden 47, Emporia 7

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Holton beats Nemaha Central 15-13.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1 Play of the Night: Seaman’s Peyton Murray

Updated: 55 minutes ago
KPZ Week 1 Play of the Night: Seaman’s Peyton Murray

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Rossville 42, Centralia 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Rossville 42, Centralia 6

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Manhattan 21, Garden City 7

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Manhattan 21, Garden City 7

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Seaman 48, Washburn Rural 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Seaman 48, Washburn Rural 8

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 54, Jeff West 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Game of the Week: Perry-Lecompton 54, Jeff West 6

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1: Valley Falls 40, Wetmore 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 1: Wetmore 40, Valley Falls 20

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 1 Views

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A collection of photos from week 1 of high school football in NE Kansas.