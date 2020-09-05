Advertisement

Kansas ranks in bottom half of states for underprivileged children to live in

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas ranks 34 out of states that are best and worst for underprivileged children.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study showing that Kansas ranks 34 in states, including the District of Columbia, that are best and worst for underprivileged children. It said it looked at children in families with below poverty income, child food insecurity rates and the share of maltreated children in each state.

The study showed that Kansas ranked 36 for socioeconomic welfare rank, 29 for health rank and 30 for education rank.

The study also showed that Kansas tied for first for states with the most children in foster care.

To see where other states rank or to read the stud in full, click here.

