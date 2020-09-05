K-State summit focuses on commercial vehicle safety

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Department of Civil Engineering will host a summit focused on commercial vehicle safety.

Kansas State University Department of Civil Engineering says its faculty will host a 2021 Midwest Commercial Vehicles Safety Summit reducing the number and severity of commercial vehicle crashes through discussion.

K-State said a grant of nearly $400,000 from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will allow for regional commercial vehicle champions, like state highway agency officials regional policymakers, emergency services personnel, commercial vehicle enforcement, advocacy groups and private industry to focus their discussion on the creation of the following needs:

Increased public and private awareness of commercial vehicle safety culture.

Improved road safety for commercial vehicles and buses through the deployment of new countermeasures to reduce the severity of crashes.

Improved safety and security of the transporting of goods.

Better commercial vehicle resiliency to natural disasters.

Demonstrated effectiveness of new technologies to increase commercial vehicle safety through human factor interventions.

Enhanced quality and quantity of commercial vehicle safety data.

According to the University, the team is led by Eric Fitzsimmons, assistant professor and the Hal and Mary Siegele professorship in Engineering, along with civil engineering colleagues Christopher Jones, associate professor and Wallis-Lage Family Cornerstone teaching scholar, and Scott Schiff, teaching professor and Wallis-Lage Family - Carl and Mary Ice Cornerstone teaching scholar.

The school said the three have a goal of bringing 150 participants to the Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit in Kansas City, Mo., in 2021.

“We hope to double or triple this number of participants with future summits,” Fitzsimmons said, “as there is a great need to develop and expand a commercial vehicle safety culture in the Midwest.”

K-State said the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration gave out almost $80 million in grants to states and educational facilities to enhance commercial motor vehicle safety in the program. It said the most recent awards sow the highest-ever funding level for the critical safety grants.

