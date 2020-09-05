Hot tomorrow, slightly cooler for Labor Day with a major cool down Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Similar heat is expected tomorrow but you’ll notice one difference, strong winds with gusts 30-40 mph.

All eyes are on the weather pattern for next week. There still remains slight differences in the models including when rain moves in and when it moves out. Rain is likely by Tuesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday night. The question is will the storm system be close enough to continue to generate rain showers Thursday-Friday especially for the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures will be determined by rain meaning if there’s rain it would stay cool but if it is dry it would be sightly warmer. Regardless of all that, jackets and umbrella are going to be needed all week beginning Tuesday with temperatures well below average for this time of year and feeling more like October/November.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S/SW 5-15 mph. Winds will start to pick up after midnight with gusts 20-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs similar to Saturday if not slightly warmer for most spots with heat indices 97°-104°. Winds SW 15-30, gusting around 35 mph.

Labor Day: We’re continuing to monitor the chance for showers/storms to develop near HWY 36 in the afternoon due to the frontal boundary near the area which would result in a slightly cooler day. Think most spots will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with upper 70s-low 80s possible near the Nebraska border. Check back for updates.

Storms will develop at some point between sunset Monday night to sunset Tuesday night for all of northeast Kansas. When exactly rain moves into remains uncertain. Temperatures will depend on how quickly rain moves in meaning once it does so don’t expect it to get any warmer. So in the case of the 8 Day have 62° Tuesday morning but we’ll be lucky if we get much warmer before the rain moves in. This will likely lead to most spots in the 50s for much of the day Tuesday.

Rain continues into at least Wednesday (the 8 Day may be too warm, would not be surprised if some areas were stuck in the upper 40s-low 50s due to the steady rain limiting any warming) with uncertainty on if rain lingers Wednesday night through Friday. Highs do remain in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s the remainder of the work week. Temperatures do start to moderate back in the 70s by the weekend.

Taking Action:

Hot and windy tomorrow. Stay safe and hydrated. If you have Labor Day plans outside stay updated on the forecast including details on if there will be a chance of storms or not. Rain will be likely at some point Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Uncertainty continues for Thursday and Friday. Make sure you are ready to wear a jacket/sweatshirt and have the umbrella handy all week.

Conditional risks that storms develop Monday into Monday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

