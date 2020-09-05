Farmers to Families Food Box Program receives $1 billion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The Trump Administration has announced another $1 billion will be going to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue say another $1 billion is going to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. They said the additional funding allows the program to continue giving critical support to farmers, distributors and American families in need. They said the program has given out over 70 million boxes of nutritional food to hungry Americans.

“I’m so proud of the people of USDA for designing this program in record time. With this additional up to $1 billion in funding, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will continue to save countless jobs, support our farmers and move food to where it’s needed most,” said Secretary Perdue. “As the President said, when a food box is delivered to a family, we show them that in this country no one is forgotten.”

“As we work to achieve the Great American Comeback, The President and his Administration have stabilized our American food supply chain and protected our Nation’s families, farmers and ranchers,” said Ivanka Trump. “We are proud of the profound effect the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has had by keeping our farmers in business, empowering the food distribution industry workforce, and providing for those most in need.”

The USDA also said it has begun issuing agreements for the distribution of Food Boxes in the upcoming third round of box giveaways. It said the first two deliveries began on May 15 and ran to Aug. 31. It said the third round will focus more on food insecurity by looking for entities that give combination boxes and require distributors to illustrate how they will provide coverage to opportunity zones, detail subcontracting agreements and address the “last mile” of product delivery into the hands of the food insecure population.

According to the USDA, as part of the third round, it continues to review proposals and make announcements of Basic Ordering Agreements. It said a list of BOA holders and more information on the third round of the program is available here.

The USDA said the additional funding is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act authorization. It said entities that proposed under the previous round, including current vendors, must resubmit a proposal to participate in the third round.

The USDA said it is using BOAs in order to have greater flexibility ensuring contracted entities give proper coverage throughout the states and territories. It said it establishes terms for future contracts during a specific period, describes what will be provided and how future orders will be priced, issued and delivered under the contract. It said a BOA does not authorize companies to ship the products and does not guarantee future work.

According to the USDA, in the second round of purchasing and distribution, beginning on July 1 and ending on Aug. 31, it purchased over $1 billion of food, extended contracts of select vendors from the first round of the program worth up to $1.27 billion and approved up to $202 million in new contracts to increase focus on Opportunity Zones to direct food to reach underserved populations, places where either no boxes have yet been delivered or where boxes are being delivered but where there is a greater need.

The USDA said the first round of purchases totaled up to $1.2 billion and happened from May 15 through June 30 and gave out over 35.5 million boxes in the first 45 days.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.