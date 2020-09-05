Advertisement

EPA, USDA announce competition to advance agriculture sustainabilit

(WSAW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The EPA and USDA have announced their Competition to Advance Agriculture Sustainability

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture say the Next Gen Fertilkizer Challenges, which is a joint EPA-USDA partnership and competition to advance agricultural sustainability in the U.S. They said the competition includes two challenges seeking proposals or new and existing fertilizer technologies to maintain or improve crop yields while lessening the impacts of fertilizers on the environment.

“The shared goal here is to accelerate the development of next-generation fertilizers for corn production that can either maintain or increase crop yields while reducing environmental impacts to our air, land, and water,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

“USDA is committed to encouraging the development of new technologies and practices to ensure that U.S. agriculture is socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable for years to come,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “This challenge will stimulate innovation and aligns with USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda announced earlier this year.”

“By evaluating the efficacy of existing technologies while sparking research and development of new technologies, these challenges explore the potential innovation that can result from academia, industry, government, and NGOs working together to address the complex issues related to excess nutrients in our environment,” said Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, EPA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science and EPA Science Advisor.

The USDA said the competition is coordinated with The Fertilizer Insitute, the International Fertilizer Development Center, the National Corn Growers Association and the Nature Conservancy.

According to the USDA, the first challenge, the Environmental and Agronomic Challenge, aims to identify existing Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers that meet or exceed certain environmental and agro-economic regulations. It said EEF is a term for new formulations that control fertilizer release or alter reactions that reduce nutrient losses to the environment. It said this challenge will not have a monetary prize, but winners receive scientific evaluations of their product and recognition from it, the EPA and other collaborators and participants.

The USDA said the second challenge, the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, aims to generate new concepts for technologies that can help address environmental concerns surrounding agriculture practices while also maintaining or increasing crop yields. It said a panel of expert judges will review the submissions and each winner receives at least $10,000.

According to the USDA, the Next Gen Fertilizer Challenges are open and registrants must submit entries by Oct. 30, 2020, for the EEFs: Environmental and Agronomic Challenge and by Nov. 30, 2020, for the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge. It said winners will be announced in the winter of 2021.

The USDA said an informational webinar will be held on Sept. 24, from 10-11 a.m. ET.

For more information on the challenges and the webinar, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU addiction research, treatment center announces fall seminar series

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas Center for Addiction Research and Treatment has announced its fall seminar series.

News

KGS scientist awarded for groundwater research

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas KGS scientist has been given a national award for their groundwater research.

News

State learning plans need common definition, more support says KU research

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas research project shows that state personalized learning plans may need common definition and more support.

News

K-State summit focuses on commercial vehicle safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University Department of Civil Engineering will host a summit focused on commercial vehicle safety.

Latest News

News

Kansas ranks in bottom half of states for underprivileged children to live in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas ranks 34 out of states that are best and worst for underprivileged children.

News

Farmers to Families Food Box Program receives $1 billion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has announced another $1 billion will be going to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

News

Appliance failure causes fire on SW Meadow Lane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An appliance failure caused a house fire on SW Meadow Lane on Sunday, Aug. 30.

News

District Judge Jeff Elder sits with Kansas Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Judge Jeff Elder will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court on Sept. 18.

News

9-5-2020 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Topeka Presbyterian Manor said Saturday one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.