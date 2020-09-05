District Judge Jeff Elder sits with Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Judge Jeff Elder will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court on Sept. 18.

The Kansas Supreme Court says District Judge Jeff Elder from the 2nd Judicial District has been appointed to sit with it to hear oral arguments in a case on its September 14-18 docket which will be conducted via videoconference.

The Court said oral arguments will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel.

According to the Court, after hearing oral arguments, Elder will join the Supreme Court justices in their deliberations and decision making.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Elder hearing a case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank Judge Elder for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in district court to handle.”

The Court said Elder became a judge in 2008 in the 2nd Judicial District which is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties. It said he hears cases from mostly Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

“It is a privilege and honor to be asked to sit with the Supreme Court,” Elder said. “I am deeply humbled at receiving this assignment.”

According to the Court, Elder earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law. It said he served as a county attorney for Pott. Co. from 1989 to 2001 and was in private practice before becoming a judge.

The Court said Elder will hear one case, Appeal No. 118,307: In the Matter of the Estate of Lanny Lentz, at 9 a.m. on the Sept. 18 docket. It said the case is a Shawnee Co. case where Lentz’s three adult daughters were heirs to his estate, which includes several properties, four of which are at issue. It said the district court distributed two of the properties to Diann Wyatt and the other two to Lana Kennedy and Marilyn Lentz as joint tenants in common.

According to the Court, Wyatt appealed the district court’s valuation of the four properties. It said the Court of Appeals decided Wyatt’s appeal was not filed in time and dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction. It said the Court of Appeals also held that even if it reached the merits of Wyatt’s issues on appeal, it found she did not properly raise them before the district court and they were not properly preserved for appellate review.

The Court said the issues that it will review are whether Wyatt timely appealed the district court’s decision on valuation and whether Wyatt properly preserved the issues for appellate review and the district court made a proper determination of the valuation of the properties.

