Appliance failure causes fire on SW Meadow Lane

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An appliance failure caused a house fire on SW Meadow Lane on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 1005 SW Meadow Ln. shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Crews said upon arrival they found smoke coming out of a single-story house. They said a search confirmed that all occupants of the structure were able to self evacuate before their arrival.

According to the TFD Investigation Unit, the cause of the fire was found to be the failure of an appliance. It said the estimated loss in the fire was a total of $3,000, of which all is content loss.

TFD said it found no working smoke detectors in the house.

