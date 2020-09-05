Accidental fire damages Shunga Dr. home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department determined the cause of a fire on Shunga Dr. to be accidental.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 2521 SW Shunga Dr. just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

TFD said upon arrival, fire suppression crews found smoke coming from the garage of a single-story house. It said a search of the building revealed all occupants were able to self evacuate before the Department’s arrival.

According to TFD, the preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire to be accidental. It said improper disposal of smoking material started the fire.

The Department said there is an estimated $30,000 worth of damage with $3,000 of it being content loss.

TFD also said there were no working smoke detectors located in the house.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.