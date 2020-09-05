Advertisement

Accidental fire damages Shunga Dr. home

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department determined the cause of a fire on Shunga Dr. to be accidental.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 2521 SW Shunga Dr. just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

TFD said upon arrival, fire suppression crews found smoke coming from the garage of a single-story house. It said a search of the building revealed all occupants were able to self evacuate before the Department’s arrival.

According to TFD, the preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire to be accidental. It said improper disposal of smoking material started the fire.

The Department said there is an estimated $30,000 worth of damage with $3,000 of it being content loss.

TFD also said there were no working smoke detectors located in the house.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Topeka Public Schools receive donation of little desk shields from Southwest Publishing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Students at Topeka Public Schools have more supplies to help them feel protected when they eventually return to the classroom.

News

Local antique store rises from the ashes in downtown Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A local antique and collectibles store is rising from the ashes after a fire last year damaged most of its old building.

Local

Shawnee Co. official reminds residents to stay vigilant about COVID-19 through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
As Labor Day Weekend sets in, Shawnee Co. Incident Commander Dusty Nichols wants residents to know the COVID-19 pandemic will not take a break for the holiday weekend and it’s important to keep the same guidelines in mind that have been around since the pandemic started.

News

Shawnee Co. official reminds residents to stay vigilant about COVID-19 through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
As Labor Day Weekend sets in, Shawnee Co. Incident Commander Dusty Nichols wants residents to know the COVID-19 pandemic will not take a break for the holiday weekend and it’s important to keep the same guidelines in mind that have been around since the start.

Latest News

News

Topeka High parents and students plan demonstration, end in meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Supreme Court issues updated guidance on jury proceedings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has updated an administrative order and updated guidance for jury proceedings.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Much hotter Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Heating up for the weekend

News

Benedictine College announces Stronger Together Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Benedictine College has announced its new Stronger Together Plan with Atchison.

News

Ellsworth man sentenced to over 40 years for child sex crimes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ellsworth man has been sentenced to over 40 years in prison for child sex crimes.

News

New commanding officer greets 97th Military Police Battalion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 97th Military Police Battalion is welcoming a new commanding officer.