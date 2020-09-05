Advertisement

ABATE rally in Ozawkie welcomes hundreds of bikers

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of bikers are at Paradise Park for the 45th annual A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of Kansas rally on Labor Day Weekend.

President of ABATE of Kansas Jon Puckett said the event is something people look forward to all year. “Brotherhood, we got a lot of people it’s a tradition. This is the only time I see them. Good friends but I just see them once a year at this rally,” he said.

Vice President Byron Harden said they worked with Jefferson County Emergency Management to provide coronavirus safety.

“We have hand washing stations and we advise people to social distance as much as they can and if that’s the best way for them then that’s the way we prefer it,” Harden said.

Jefferson Co. also gave out 5,000 free masks to those wanting one when entering the rally.

Puckett said, “Have fun, get out in the fresh air and we got a lot of space, people can space out as far as they want to. Really, it’s something that it’s the individual’s responsibility to take what the precautions they feel like they need to take.”

The rally has live bands, biking games, food vendors, a tattoo contest, a dirt pit and multiple beer gardens.

When asked how long he has been a part of the rally, Puckett said, “I have long since lost track of that.”

“It’s like a big family we can work together and get along and sometimes we have little spats but we move and it’s just been a brotherhood and a family is the way I see it,” Harden said.

It takes efforts from ABATE, EMT, fire departments and police departments to get the event prepped for the mass gathering of people.

It takes two months to prepare for and two weeks to clean up afterwards.

“We have a lot of people that come out here and work a lot of hours to make this happen both before, during and after the rally and without that kind of brotherhood we couldn’t do this,” Puckett said.

