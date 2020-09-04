You still have time to join the Speedy PD!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Now is the time to sign up and be a part of the Speedy PD run and walk.

The event is usually held at Tuttle Creek Lake State Park near Manhattan, but this year the event has gone virtual - to the location is wherever you are!

The event benefits Meadowlark Hills Parkinson’s program. Watch the video to hear how the program helps Virginia Bennett of Manhattan live a good life.

You can still sign up and show your support at www.RunSpeedyPD.org. You’re encouraged to complete the ‘virtual’ 5k, 10k, or half-mile family fun/walk by Monday Sept. 7 - Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.