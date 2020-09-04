Advertisement

You still have time to join the Speedy PD!

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Now is the time to sign up and be a part of the Speedy PD run and walk.

The event is usually held at Tuttle Creek Lake State Park near Manhattan, but this year the event has gone virtual - to the location is wherever you are!

The event benefits Meadowlark Hills Parkinson’s program. Watch the video to hear how the program helps Virginia Bennett of Manhattan live a good life.

You can still sign up and show your support at www.RunSpeedyPD.org. You’re encouraged to complete the ‘virtual’ 5k, 10k, or half-mile family fun/walk by Monday Sept. 7 - Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

Updated: moments ago
Let’s get some fresh air with our Wednesday’s Child this week.His name is Andrew and he’s 11 years old.

News

TPS votes to postpone football season two more weeks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
TPS votes to postpone football season two more weeks

News

KS Education Commissioner: Prepare for safety, expect outbreaks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Dr. Randy Watson spoke with 13 NEWS Eye on NE Kansas while visiting schools in western Kansas this week, as their classes got underway.

News

SNCO Drug Enforcement Task Force arrests three while serving search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in the 3300 block of SE Girard St. by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Latest News

Sports

TPS votes to postpone football season two more weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The board discussed the plan during a board meeting Thursday night.

News

FBI looks for potential victims in Pierce investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for potential victims in the Jeffrey Pierce investigation.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners are told schools are in good shape with reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County Commissioners received encouraging news about the handling of COVID-19 throughout the county.

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners are told schools are in good shape with reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shawnee County Commissioners received encouraging news about the handling of COVID-19 throughout the county.

Local

Dry Hydrogen sprayers installed on K-State campus to increase sanitization in student housing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Looking to increase the sanitization within student housing, health, and recreation facilities, K-State has started installation of Dry Hydrogen Peroxide sprayers by Synexis.

News

Town and Country Church hosts monthly food giveaway at KNI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Around 30,000 pounds of food were distributed at the Kansas Neurological Institute for Town and Country Christian Church’s monthly food giveaway.