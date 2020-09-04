Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Let’s get some fresh air with our Wednesday’s Child this week.

His name is Andrew and he’s 11 years old.

As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to walk into the lives of a loving, adoptive family. Andrew is happy to spend a little time outside checking out the sites of Ward Meade Park in Topeka.

Learning about the world around him is something he really likes to do. In fact, it’s one of his favorite subjects in school. Andrew is in the sixth grade.

“Science, math a little bit.. That we get indoor recess.”

In fact, it’s his love of science that might shape his future. Andrew has some lofty aspirations.

“I wanna be an astronaut cause you get to go to space and they get a lot of money.”

Before he shoots for the stars, he needs to keep his feet firmly on the ground with help from a forever family. Andrew would like to have parents who will watch over him but have fun.

“Family that likes games and stuff. Both board and video games. Three or four kids including me.”

Just a home where folks play together, laugh together, and most of all love being together.

If you’d like more information on Andrew, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.