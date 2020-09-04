Advertisement

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.
Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.(Baldwin County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with the felony offense.

News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas leaders hold Facebook discussion on improving Kansans’ health

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A handful of Kansas political leaders will host a Facebook discussion focusing on the improvement of the health of Kansans.

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

News

One arrested in relation to Pott. Co. construction site burglaries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in relation to a string of construction site burglaries.

News

Over 200 crime victims receive support from state

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
218 crime victims will receive support from the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board.

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Latest News

News

SW 40th Terrace closes in Topeka

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A segment of SW 40th Terr. will close starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

News

Shawnee Co., KDEM look for impacts of July flooding

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County and the Kansas Division of Emergency management are collecting information related to July flooding.

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

News

Riley Co. adds new fraternity to outbreak list, reports 129 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Another fraternity associated with Kansas State University has been added to the growing list of outbreaks in Riley County.