TPS votes to postpone football season two more weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public School district has decided to push back the 2020 football season two additional weeks.

The USD 501 school board discussed the plan during a meeting Thursday night. The modified competition schedule would be re-evaluated during a board meeting on September 17th.

Schools could potentially play after the board’s re-evaluation.

Each team would be limited to 22 players on the roster in order to meet Shawnee County’s mass gathering limits of 45 people.

The district defines football as their lone “high risk” sport. Volleyball, tennis, and soccer are “moderate risk.” Cross country and golf are classified as “low risk.”

The board originally decided to postpone the season a week on August 20th before voting to postpone an additional two weeks Thursday night.

For students looking to showcase their abilities for potential universities and colleges, TPS will host a combine in November for potential HS recruits.

The event “offers measurable skills testing for speed, endurance, agility and strength,” and video will be sent to colleges and recruiters.

