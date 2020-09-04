Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for stealing truck in Jackson Co.

Jesse McCormick, 27, of Topeka, was arrested Sept. 3, 2020 for felony theft after allegedly stealing a truck out of Delia in Jackson Co.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Jesse Lee McCormick, 27, of Topeka was arrested Thursday.

Morse said his agency received a report of a stolen Ford F-350 truck a little after 4 a.m. from the 400 block of Jackson Avenue in Delia.

The vehicle was located around 9 a.m. the same day at the Walmart Super Center on Wanamaker.

Morse said McCormick was apprehended by the Topeka Police Department.

He was later booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony theft.

