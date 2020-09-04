Topeka High parents and students plan demonstration, end in meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka USD 501′s three high schools are not kicking off the football season Friday night.

Some Topeka High parents and students initially planned a demonstration to protest the decision on Friday, but it turned into a meeting.

Thursday night, USD 501′s school board decided to push back the 2020 football season two additional weeks to September 17th.

Parents and students from Topeka High told 13 News they did not agree with the districts decision, which is why they planned to have a drive by demonstration on Friday in front of the Topeka Public Schools Administration Office to show their support for the football team.

Topeka High parent Nikki Daniels organized the demonstration.

Parents and students wrote sayings on their cars, like “Trojans play football” and “USD 501 let them play.”

As they prepared to head to the district office, Daniels said someone told them to go speak with Topeka High School principal, Rebecca Morrisey, instead.

Daniels said the principal wanted to meet with the parents and students , and develop a plan on how they might move forward, to let the players play earlier.

”We just wanted to kind of be out there and heard, nothing malicious. We intended nothing but a drive by with things on our windows, just let the boys play,” Daniels explained. “We just don’t feel it’s fair, we wanted to be heard. A lot of 501 parents didn’t know and the football players didn’t know there was a board meeting, very frustrated about that.”

“I can see where, the boys don’t appreciate being the last ones out. When chatting with other parents who’re getting frustrated and not just Topeka High parents, mainly I know more West parents and they too were shocked and not pleased,” she said. “Mrs. Morrisey instructed parents and the boys to reach out, making sure they reach out to the board members and they get their 3 minutes at the next board meeting, individually, so that they be heard.”

“She had great information, she said she’ll do a better job, trying to get everyone in the loop of board meeting and getting information out to us, she was very encouraging,” Daniels said.

Daniels said principal Morrisey encouraged the parents and students to write letters to the board members, saying they would like to speak at the next board meeting.

We have reached out to USD 501 for a statement, and have received no comment.

