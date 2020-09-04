Advertisement

Topeka High parents and students plan demonstration, end in meeting

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka USD 501′s three high schools are not kicking off the football season Friday night.

Some Topeka High parents and students initially planned a demonstration to protest the decision on Friday, but it turned into a meeting.

Thursday night, USD 501′s school board decided to push back the 2020 football season two additional weeks to September 17th.

Parents and students from Topeka High told 13 News they did not agree with the districts decision, which is why they planned to have a drive by demonstration on Friday in front of the Topeka Public Schools Administration Office to show their support for the football team.

Topeka High parent Nikki Daniels organized the demonstration.

Parents and students wrote sayings on their cars, like “Trojans play football” and “USD 501 let them play.”

As they prepared to head to the district office, Daniels said someone told them to go speak with Topeka High School principal, Rebecca Morrisey, instead.

Daniels said the principal wanted to meet with the parents and students , and develop a plan on how they might move forward, to let the players play earlier.

”We just wanted to kind of be out there and heard, nothing malicious. We intended nothing but a drive by with things on our windows, just let the boys play,” Daniels explained. “We just don’t feel it’s fair, we wanted to be heard. A lot of 501 parents didn’t know and the football players didn’t know there was a board meeting, very frustrated about that.”

“I can see where, the boys don’t appreciate being the last ones out. When chatting with other parents who’re getting frustrated and not just Topeka High parents, mainly I know more West parents and they too were shocked and not pleased,” she said. “Mrs. Morrisey instructed parents and the boys to reach out, making sure they reach out to the board members and they get their 3 minutes at the next board meeting, individually, so that they be heard.”

“She had great information, she said she’ll do a better job, trying to get everyone in the loop of board meeting and getting information out to us, she was very encouraging,” Daniels said.

Daniels said principal Morrisey encouraged the parents and students to write letters to the board members, saying they would like to speak at the next board meeting.

We have reached out to USD 501 for a statement, and have received no comment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. official reminds residents to stay vigilant about COVID-19 through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
As Labor Day Weekend sets in, Shawnee Co. Incident Commander Dusty Nichols wants residents to know the COVID-19 pandemic will not take a break for the holiday weekend and it’s important to keep the same guidelines in mind that have been around since the pandemic started.

News

Shawnee Co. official reminds residents to stay vigilant about COVID-19 through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 18 minutes ago
As Labor Day Weekend sets in, Shawnee Co. Incident Commander Dusty Nichols wants residents to know the COVID-19 pandemic will not take a break for the holiday weekend and it’s important to keep the same guidelines in mind that have been around since the start.

News

Topeka High parents and students plan demonstration, end in meeting

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Supreme Court issues updated guidance on jury proceedings

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has updated an administrative order and updated guidance for jury proceedings.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Much hotter Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Heating up for the weekend

News

Benedictine College announces Stronger Together Plan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Benedictine College has announced its new Stronger Together Plan with Atchison.

News

Ellsworth man sentenced to over 40 years for child sex crimes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Ellsworth man has been sentenced to over 40 years in prison for child sex crimes.

News

New commanding officer greets 97th Military Police Battalion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 97th Military Police Battalion is welcoming a new commanding officer.

News

SCHD modifies community dashboard reporting schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has modified its reporting schedule for the COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard.

News

City of Topeka cancels 2020 E-Cycle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka has made the decision to cancel its 2020 E-Cycle event.