TCU-SMU game postponed due to COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WIBW) - The first Big 12 football game has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

A game between TCU and SMU has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to be played September 11.

A statement published by TCU Intercollegiate Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati mentioned that testing has shown that a number of student-athletes and support staff at TCU have tested positive for COVID-19.

“No one is currently facing serious health issues, and we intend to continue our enforcement of strict standards to protect the program and our community.” Donati said. “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority. We share in your disappointment, but firmly believe we will be ready to resume football activities soon. We will continue to follow prevention and testing protocols and look forward to our Big 12 Conference opener against Iowa State on September 26th.”

