SW 40th Terrace closes in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A segment of SW 40th Terr. will close starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing the segment of SW 40th Terr. in the Clarion Woods Neighborhood on Tuesday, Sept. 8, due to stormwater system failure.

The City said access will be provided to the homes east of the Clarion Place roundabout using a one lane shoofly and will require drivers to take turns to get around the work zone.

According to the City, the work should take about two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.