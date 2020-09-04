Supreme Court issues updated guidance on jury proceedings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has updated an administrative order and updated guidance for jury proceedings.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has issued an administrative order giving more direction to district and appellate courts regarding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Court, Administrative Order 2020-PR-099 is an amendment to earlier orders and the court’s Mandates and Guidance Regarding Resuming Jury Proceedings. It said the updates are as follows:

Provides more specific direction set out in the order, it controls guidelines courts are required to follow from other sources.

Allows district courts to use engineering adjustments approved by a local health officer when configuring courtrooms for physical distancing.

Deletes the 12-person limit on venire panels while still requiring district courts to comply with physical distancing and engineering adjustment mandates, and consider measures to reduce group interaction, including staggered venire panels.

For more information on the new guidelines, visit the Ad Hoc Jury Task Force website, which describes the safe use of juries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.