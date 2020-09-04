Snoop Dogg supports fight against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIBW) - The infamous Snoop Dogg gets “Snoopadelic in da Pandemic.”

TARI Global, a talent, brand and technology agency, says Snoop Dogg will be streaming live from his Los Angeles compound to millions of homes to raise funds for the International Medical Corps which is helping fight the global pandemic and provide life-saving care around the world.

The company said since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020, cases have continued to exponentially increase. It said the International Medical Corps works closely with international, national and local charities and health organizations by providing medical expertise, equipment, training and triage and treatment services. It said the goal of IMC is to ensure that at-risk countries and regions are able to prepare for and respond to outbreaks of COVID-19 quickly and safely.

According to TARI Global, this will be the first of many shows created by Couch Concerts Live, a new streaming platform presenting major artists’ performances supporting those suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TARI Global said its partnership with American Artist Company, The Temple Company and Jam Management Group brings together a team with the reach, experience and expertise that enables them to support International Medical Corps on a global level.

“The entertainment industry has been hard hit by the pandemic. While we were staying safely at home, we put our heads together and decided to use our talent and experience to do something in support of those suffering from the outbreak of this terrible virus,” said Nathan Tari, CEO of TARI Global and founder of the event. “We are looking to bring some fun, excitement as well as a special experience with some of the world’s most celebrated stars. This concert will be the first of many, and we are excited to have Snoop Dogg to help us launch.”

According to the company, tickets for Couch Concerts Live presenting ’Snoopadelic in da Pandemic’ are now available for purchase here, here or on Couch Concerts’ Facebook page. It said to join Snoop Dogg as he entertains live from his compound, this his infamous Snoopadelic Live DJ Show. It said to expect some hits while hanging out with Snoop from the comfort of your couch, staying safe and raising funds for COVID-19 causes.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.