SNCO Drug Enforcement Task Force arrests three while serving search warrant

William O'Handlen, Stella Hillis, Walter O'Handlen
William O'Handlen, Stella Hillis, Walter O'Handlen(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in the 3300 block of SE Girard St. by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force.

51-year-olds William and Walter O’Handlen and 46-year-old Stella Hillis, all of Topeka, were booked on meth possession. William O’Handlen was also charged for thee criminal use of a weapon.

The task force is comprised of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, and the Rossville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

