Shawnee Co. official reminds residents to stay vigilant about COVID-19 through Labor Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Labor Day Weekend sets in, Shawnee Co. Incident Commander Dusty Nichols wants residents to know the COVID-19 pandemic will not take a break for the holiday weekend and it’s important to keep the same guidelines in mind that have been around since the pandemic started.

“No matter if it’s going into the Labor Day holiday or coming out of it mask wear social distance personal risk assessment try to keep those numbers low and protect yourself and those around you,” Nichols said Friday.

“We really want people to pay attention to their surroundings again watch those mass gatherings, wear your mask try to keep those numbers down.”

The most recent Shawnee County Scorecard shows the COVID-19 situation has been improving.

Nichols said it’s everyone’s responsibility to continue the trend.

“We’re in a good direction right now for the past week; we’ve seen our cases drop we really want to see that continue especially with school starting up and sports starting up we’re trying to find that balance and we need everybody’s help to do that.”

An increase in COVID-19 cases did follow Memorial Day and July 4th, so Nichols said it’s important to not let exhaustion from the pandemic impact judgment.

“It’s cooler weather people want to get out they’re anxious they’re experiencing COVID fatigue, everybody’s doing that so that’s where we need to keep our wits about us and keep our awareness heightened,” he said.

“Unfortunately we know that people get relaxed and we see the results of that in 10-14 days afterwards.”

Nichols said it’s also useful to know who will be at any events and where they have recently traveled to decide if heading out is the right decision.

“Be aware of what’s going on around you watch those mass gatherings especially if you’re at risk we encourage you to stay in, stay away,” he said.

“If you are having a picnic or a gathering something along those lines pay attention with who you’re surrounded with if you’re not familiar with where they’ve been be aware if they might be a carrier and vice versa mask wearing and social distancing is a top priority.”

