Advertisement

Shawnee Co., KDEM look for impacts of July flooding

(Production Control | Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County and the Kansas Division of Emergency management are collecting information related to July flooding.

Shawnee County and the Kansas Division of Emergency say if a resident’s home was impacted by the July 19-31 flooding, the information provided to them could lead to eligibility for the United States Small Business Administration disaster assistance.

Shawnee Co. said the information collected will be used to determine eligibility for United States Small Business Administration disaster assistance.

According to the county, the information can be given to it and the KDEM by either phone call at 785-251-4551 or by email at ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.

The county said a member of the assessment team will return the call or email when they are able to do so.

According to Shawnee Co., the deadline to report damages is Sept. 14. It said to leave a message with contact information and the best time to contact the resident for calls. For emails, it said to provide contact information and the best time to reach the resident with a follow-up call.

Shawnee Co. said it is looking for the following information:

  • Insurance status
  • Estimated value of the home or personal property damaged
  • A photo showing described damage including a visible water line, damaged furniture and more.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas leaders hold Facebook discussion on improving Kansans’ health

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A handful of Kansas political leaders will host a Facebook discussion focusing on the improvement of the health of Kansans.

News

One arrested in relation to Pott. Co. construction site burglaries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in relation to a string of construction site burglaries.

News

Over 200 crime victims receive support from state

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
218 crime victims will receive support from the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board.

News

SW 40th Terrace closes in Topeka

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A segment of SW 40th Terr. will close starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Latest News

News

Riley Co. adds new fraternity to outbreak list, reports 129 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Another fraternity associated with Kansas State University has been added to the growing list of outbreaks in Riley County.

News

COVID-19 cases linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting there are several cases of COVID-19 linked to West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center.

News

Jeff Pierce fired after unanimous vote by school board

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Seaman School Board has voted unanimously to fire a coach at Seaman High School accused of producing child pornography.

News

COVID-19 outbreaks at Kansas colleges lead to quarantines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds are quarantined at several Kansas universities as a growing number of students test positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns that they could bring the virus home with them over the upcoming holiday weekend.

State

Governor Laura Kelly announces efforts to land Space Command Headquarters in Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday her strong push to land the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.

News

President of Downtown Topeka Inc., Vince Frye, to retire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Greater Topeka Partnership has announced Vince Frye, President of Downtown Topeka Inc., will retire at the end of the year.