Shawnee Co., KDEM look for impacts of July flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County and the Kansas Division of Emergency management are collecting information related to July flooding.

Shawnee County and the Kansas Division of Emergency say if a resident’s home was impacted by the July 19-31 flooding, the information provided to them could lead to eligibility for the United States Small Business Administration disaster assistance.

According to the county, the information can be given to it and the KDEM by either phone call at 785-251-4551 or by email at ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.

The county said a member of the assessment team will return the call or email when they are able to do so.

According to Shawnee Co., the deadline to report damages is Sept. 14. It said to leave a message with contact information and the best time to contact the resident for calls. For emails, it said to provide contact information and the best time to reach the resident with a follow-up call.

Shawnee Co. said it is looking for the following information:

Insurance status

Estimated value of the home or personal property damaged

A photo showing described damage including a visible water line, damaged furniture and more.

