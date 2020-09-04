Advertisement

Shawnee Co. asks residents to separate glass from recycling

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste is increasing the sustainability of recycled glass.

Shawnee County Solid Waste says it is increasing the sustainability of recycled glass. It said single-stream recycling or collecting recyclables in one container, usually results in contamination, especially when glass breaks or when dirty containers are thrown into curbside bins.

According to the waste management facility, it cannot process the glass in a clean enough manner for it to be sold as a recyclable commodity and ultimately ends up being disposed of in landfills. It said to alleviate disposal costs and increase the sustainability of recycled glass, it has partnered with Ripple Glass to root the glass out of the single-stream collection and into a dedicated glass recycling program.

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste said currently its customers have recyclable curbside bins created and distributed in 2012. It said during this time, glass was accepted and picked up with all other recyclables. It said now there are over 40,000 recyclable bins in circulation throughout the county with a label indicating glass is acceptable.

“All of the new recycling bins that we are purchasing have the changes made on the label.  It would require a great deal of effort to print and apply new labels for the existing lids,” said Bill Sutton, Director fo Shawnee County Solid Waste.  “Therefore, we are asking our customers to mark out the glass on their label or put a piece of tape over it if it helps them remember not to put glass in the recycling bin.”

According to Shawnee Co. Solid Waste, customers have five designated locations throughout the county to drop off the recyclable glass. The locations are as follows:

  • Wehner’s Thriftway – 551 E Hwy 24 Traffic Way, Rossville, KS
  • Household Hazardous Waste Facility – 131 NE 46th St., Topeka, KS
  • Albert Neese Masonic Lodge – 5947 SE 45th St., Tecumseh, KS
  • District 2 SNCO Public Works Building – 1639 N Washington Street, Auburn, KS
  • Lowes – 1621 SW Arvonia PL, Topeka, KS

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste said it is currently looking to add more locations. It said if residents have a business interested in glass recycling to email solidwaste@snco.us.

