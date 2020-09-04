Advertisement

SCHD modifies community dashboard reporting schedule

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has modified its reporting schedule for the COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard.

The Shawnee County Health Department said starting Friday, Sept. 4, it will switch to a Monday-Friday afternoon update for the Dashboard and will not provide updates on Saturdays.

SCHD said weekend updates will continue to be retroactively added in conjunction with the Monday afternoon update.

According to SCHD, due to the Labor Day holiday, there will be no Dashboard update on Monday, Sept. 7.

