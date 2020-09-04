Riley Co. adds new fraternity to outbreak list, reports 129 new COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another fraternity associated with Kansas State University has been added to the growing list of outbreaks in Riley County.

According to the Riley County Health Department, there are 129 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. 88%, of the new positive cases are 18-24 years old.

“All residents of Greek houses where outbreaks have been declared should complete a quarantine period. Residents of the Theta Zi fraternity should begin the 14-day quarantine starting today. They can choose to complete the quarantine at the house or at their permanent residence, but they should not go to work, participate in social activities, or attend in-person classes,” the county said in a news release.

The county has also revoked all event permits for Greek Houses in Manhattan and will not issue any new permits.

The Riley County Health Department has also added Homestead Assisted Living Facility to their list of outbreaks.

“Residents and staff members at the assisted living facility have been tested and additional results are pending. One resident of the facility died in a Topeka hospital earlier this week after testing positive. The Homestead has been following guidelines issued by the American Health Care Association and suspended all non-essential visitation, including loved ones, earlier this year,” they said in the release.

13 Active Outbreaks in Riley County:

KSU Football: 12

Homestead Assisted Living: 6

USD 384 School District Office: 7

Sororities:

Alpha Delta Pi: 10 Alpha Xi Delta: 7 Chi Omega: 6 Kappa Kappa Gamma: 8 Kappa Delta: 7 Pi Beta Phi: 5

Fraternities:

Delta Sigma Phi: 20 Phi Delta Theta: 21 Sigma Alpha Epsilon: 5 Theta Xi: 5

