President of Downtown Topeka Inc., Vince Frye, to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership has announced Vince Frye, President of Downtown Topeka Inc., will retire at the end of the year.

Frye has been president of Downtown Topeka since April of 2012.

“I have tried to be a positive influence for the community throughout my career. I was blessed to be chosen to lead DTI at a critical time for downtown and was fortunate to be surrounded by many community leaders who shared the same vision for downtown and made significant contributions to its revitalization,” said Frye. “I have always said that a downtown represents a community’s pride and prosperity, and I feel that downtown is now a place we can all be proud of. Most of all, I look forward to the continued growth of downtown.”

Over the years, Frye has been the lead on several big projects:

Winning approval of the City Council to improve the infrastructure on Kansas Avenue in 2012.

Raising $4.4 million from the private sector for the pocket parks, fountains, pavilions, arches, statues, state symbols and medallions.

Creating a vision for downtown that led to increased investment in downtown.

The addition of new businesses like the Cyrus Hotel, The Pennant, Iron Rail, Brew Bank, Juli’s Coffee & Bistro, White Linen and new retail shops.

The creation of three downtown historic districts.

The creation of the Dynamic Core Tax Increment Finance District.

Work on a new downtown master plan.

The construction of new loft developments.

The creation of signature events like Tap That Topeka, Crusin’ the Capitol Car Show, Touch-a-Truck, the Jazz, Rock, Country and Food Truck Festivals, the weekly Brown Bag and Second Saturday Concert Series, Bridge2Bridge5K Run and the Tower Run that bring thousands of people to downtown annually.

The band KANSAS on Kansas Avenue concert.

The selection of a site for the plaza, the negotiation for the property, the design of plaza, successful fundraising and completion of the Evergy Plaza.

“You only need to take a few steps along Kansas Avenue to see the effects of Vince’s leadership, but it’s all the little things behind-the-scenes that I’d most like to thank Vince for,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “There were a lot of late nights, long meetings and countless hours of planning that went into every event and redevelopment project. There’s too much for me to cover in just a few sentences, but Vince has gone above and beyond in his role with DTI and the Partnership. I wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Frye’s is waiting to retire until the end of 2020 so the Greater Topeka Partnership would have enough time to find his replacement.

