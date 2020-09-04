Over 200 crime victims receive support from state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 218 crime victims will receive support from the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 218 victims of violent crimes at its September meeting.

Schmidt said awards were made to 123 new cases and additional expenses were paid in 95 previously submitted cases for a total of $131,027.60 awarded.

According to Schmidt, the Division of Crime Victims Compensation in his office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

Schmidt said the Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claim. He said awards are limited to a maximum total of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

According to the AG, a portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides the funding for the program.

For more information on the Crime Victims Compensation program, call 785-296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website.

