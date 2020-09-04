One arrested in relation to Pott. Co. construction site burglaries

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in relation to a string of construction site burglaries.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager says between July 6 and July 21 the county saw a string of several burglaries to new home construction sites in the Green Valley Rd. area. He said various tools had been taken with an estimated value of over $5,000.

Sheriff Jager said Trenton Paul Juenemann, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested following the investigation into the burglaries on Sept. 1.

According to Jager, some of the stolen property was also recovered during the arrest. He said Juenemann is currently being held in the Pottawatomie Co. Jail with a bond of $50,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information related to the burglaries, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking them to contact Captain Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or to leave a tip via its Crimestoppers link.

