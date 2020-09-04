New commanding officer greets 97th Military Police Battalion

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 97th Military Police Battalion is welcoming a new commanding officer.

Fort Riley says its 97th Military Police Battalion welcomed a new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony on Thursday at Cavalry Parade Field.

According to Ft. Riley, Lt. Col. Michael A Thurman took the reins of the battalion from Lt. Col. Joshua L. Campbell, who commanded the unit since October of 2018. It said Lt. Col. Thurman previously served with AFRICOM. It said Lt. Col. Campbell’s next assignment will be with NORTHCOM at Peterson Air Force Base near Colorado Springs.

Ft. Riley said Col. John K. Curry, Commander, 89th Military Police Brigade from Fort Hood, Tex., oversaw the change of command ceremony, which he deemed a “time-honored tradition, passing the mantle of command of the 97th MP Battalion from one find commander to another.”

“I promise to uphold the high standards set by the previous commanders of this storied unit,” said Lt. Col. Thurman. “From worldwide deployments to law and order to access control to homeland defense, our soldiers will always be ready to take charge. As always, we will continue to set the example for 89th Military Police Brigade and the 1st Infantry Division.”

