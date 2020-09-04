Local antique store rises from the ashes in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local antique and collectibles store is rising from the ashes after a fire last year damaged most of its old building.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday at the Vintage Fox, downtown Topeka’s newest business.

It was previously called the Trails Market and Gallery before the business was lost in a tragic fire in May of 2019.

The owner, Rebecca Ellsworth, decided to regroup and start fresh in a new location.

She met up with vendors that she worked with at the Trails Market and Gallery often at the Celtic Fox, an Irish pub and restaurant in downtown, which inspired her new venture.

Ellsworth said, “We have been through a fire, absolutely losing everything. Now we’ve gone through a pandemic, but these people, my vendors are amazing and everyone is so strong. We’re not going anywhere. Nothing can get us down.”

The Vintage Fox is right next door to the Celtic Fox at 114 SW 8th Ave. Ellsworth said they sell unique items you can’t find anywhere else and will feature a different local artist’s work each month.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.