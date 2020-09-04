Lawrence alt-rock/pop band spreads the Lawrence Promise message

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence alternative rock/pop band is spreading the Lawrence Promise message with music.

eXplore Lawrence says Carswell & Hope, an area alternative rock/pop band, has created a new single and video to spread the Lawrence Promise message. It said the video highlights businesses that have taken the Lawrence Promise, which is a commitment to keeping residents, employees and visitors safe from COVID-19.

According to eXplore Lawrence, over 200 businesses and organizations have taken te Lawrence Promise. It said Lawrence businesses that sign the promise are committing to the following:

adhering to all federal, state, and local public health mandates including:

creating transmission barriers

implementing enhanced sanitation procedures

promoting health screening measures for employees and volunteers

following industry-specific best practices related to COVID-19

making themselves available to speak about questions and concerns

eXplore Lawrence said businesses and organizations that sign the promise are allowed to display the Lawrence Promise Seal. It said when people see the Seal, they can rest easy knowing that practices are in place to protect them and their loved ones.

According to eXplore Lawrence, businesses and organizations that have signed the promise represent a wide range of industries from restaurant, retail and hospitality to healthcare, professional services and many more.

eXplore Lawrence said it, the Chamber of Lawrence, Downtown Lawrence Inc., and the Lawrence Restaurant Association have brought the Lawrence Promise to life. It said the promise has the support of Lawrence-Douglas Count Public Health and the City of Lawrence.

Carswell & Hope’s music video can be seen here. Its audio track can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.