Kansas reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,280 cases since Wednesday

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday.

The state also reported 1,280 new cases and 54 new hospitalizations.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 10.6%.

381,985 negative tests have been processed by KDHE and private labs.

Starting Sept. 9, KDHE will report names and locations of places of active COVID-19 clusters.

