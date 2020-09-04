Kansas reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,280 cases since Wednesday
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday.
The state also reported 1,280 new cases and 54 new hospitalizations.
The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 10.6%.
381,985 negative tests have been processed by KDHE and private labs.
Starting Sept. 9, KDHE will report names and locations of places of active COVID-19 clusters.
