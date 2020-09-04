Kansas leaders hold Facebook discussion on improving Kansans’ health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of Kansas political leaders will host a Facebook discussion focusing on the improvement of the health of Kansans.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will be joined by Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Representative Sharice Davids and Dr. Barbara Bollier to host a virtual Facebook discussion that will focus on the health of Kansans.

According to Gov. Kelly, the conversation will focus on what Kansas leaders can do to improve health outcomes and group the state economy by addressing issues like Medicaid expansion, protecting pre-existing conditions, lowering drug costs and supporting rural hospitals.

Gov. Kelly said to view the discussion, watch along on her Facebook page.

