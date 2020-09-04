Advertisement

Kansas leaders hold Facebook discussion on improving Kansans’ health

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of Kansas political leaders will host a Facebook discussion focusing on the improvement of the health of Kansans.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will be joined by Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Representative Sharice Davids and Dr. Barbara Bollier to host a virtual Facebook discussion that will focus on the health of Kansans.

According to Gov. Kelly, the conversation will focus on what Kansas leaders can do to improve health outcomes and group the state economy by addressing issues like Medicaid expansion, protecting pre-existing conditions, lowering drug costs and supporting rural hospitals.

Gov. Kelly said to view the discussion, watch along on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SCHD modifies community dashboard reporting schedule

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has modified its reporting schedule for the COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard.

News

City of Topeka cancels 2020 E-Cycle

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka has made the decision to cancel its 2020 E-Cycle event.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Helping Hands Humane Society has kittens!

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Emi Griess of Helping Hands shows off some kittens in need of homes, and looks ahead to a virtual Bone Appetit

News

Life Time Foundation partners with Emporia Public Schools

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Life Time Foundation has partnered wit Emporia Public Schools with over $95,000 for its school food program.

Latest News

News

Churches step up to help provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka students

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A dozen local churches are among groups taking part in a drive-through school supply giveaway set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 S.E. Indiana Ave.

News

Huff n Puff Balloon Rally still on - with changes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The 45th annual Huff n Puff Balloon Rally takes place Sept. 11 to 13 in Topeka, but people will have to watch from afar.

News

Lawrence alt-rock/pop band spreads the Lawrence Promise message

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lawrence alternative rock/pop band is spreading the Lawrence Promise message with music.

News

Snoop Dogg supports fight against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The infamous Snoop Dogg gets “Snoopadelic in da Pandemic.”

News

Shawnee Co. asks residents to separate glass from recycling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Solid Waste is increasing the sustainability of recycled glass.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.