Jeff Pierce fired after unanimous vote by school board

Jeff Pierce pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School Board has voted unanimously to fire a coach at Seaman High School accused of producing child pornography.

During the special meeting, board members went into a 20-minute executive session and returned where they voted unanimously to end Jeff Pierce’s employment with the district.

Pierce, a JV Basketball coach at Seaman High School, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said the production crimes are alleged to have happened March 10 and March 14 of 2020. He said the possession crime is alleged to have happened on Sept. 2, 2020.

The FBI released a statement Thursday saying Pierce would contact victims while pretending to be a female teenager through social networking platforms. It said he would then ask for explicit photos or videos from the juvenile victims.

A preliminary hearing and detention hearing are set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, via videoconferencing. Pierce remains in custody.

