Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made a handful of appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions. She says the appointments are as follows:

Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention - Gov. Kelly said this group’s mission is to determine, advocate for and promote the best interests of juveniles in Kansas. She said reflecting its purpose, the group reviews juvenile justice policy, advises policymakers on issues affecting the juvenile system and strives to keep Kansas in compliance with the federal JJDPA act.

  • Melody Pappan, Winfield (reappointment)
  • Beryl New, Topeka (reappointment)
  • Marquetta Atkins, Wichita
  • Tyler Williams, Wichita
  • Carole Cadue-Blackwood, Lawrence

Kansas Human Rights Commission* - Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said the purpose of this commission is to eliminate and prevent discrimination and assure equal opportunities in the state in all employment relations and to eliminate and prevent discrimination, segregation or separation and assure equal opportunities in all places of public accommodations and in housing.

  • Christal Watson, Kansas City

University of Kansas Hospital Authority* - Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said this authority is the public oversight body governing the operations of the hospital at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

  • Monte Coffman, Coffeyville (reappointment)
  • Dr. Elizabeth Henderson-King, Wichita (reappointment

